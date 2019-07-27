As Ametek New (AME) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Raised Holding; Holder Murphy Capital Management Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 68.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,865 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 24,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.50M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek Is A Market Leader But Looks Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century reported 4.62M shares. Vanguard Gru reported 23.73M shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.84% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Tcw Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 36,570 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Kentucky Retirement Fund accumulated 4,516 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 22,815 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 244 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 167,189 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 100,280 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Capital Int Investors reported 1 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 50,124 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11,182 shares to 37,370 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 57,103 shares. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 83,000 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers has invested 10.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 134,115 shares. Birinyi Inc reported 14,500 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Lc holds 3.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 18.67 million shares. United Fire Group Incorporated holds 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 140,000 shares. Chilton Invest Communications Ltd Liability holds 2.98 million shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 4.17M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com reported 50,700 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.6% or 667,185 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 7.93M shares. Ledyard Bankshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,231 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.16% or 294,802 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,536 shares to 48,952 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 4,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,576 shares, and cut its stake in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM).