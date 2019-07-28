As Ametek New (AME) Stock Value Rose, Cipher Capital LP Decreased by $1.46 Million Its Position; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Market Value Rose, Moab Capital Partners Cut Its Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 17,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 79,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.58 million shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 826,620 shares traded or 148.58% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

More recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Etftrends.com published the news titled: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68M for 21.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Of America Inc invested in 0.57% or 43,115 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 206 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ativo Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.59% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. 1.02 million are held by Cooke And Bieler L P. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 100 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 484,278 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 219,842 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.07% or 4.15 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 900,880 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.