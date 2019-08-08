As Ametek New (AME) Stock Value Rose, Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $67.40 Million; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Sfmg Lifted Stake

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 29.44M shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 821,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.39M, down from 5.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 1.65M shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 720,569 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $37.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 9,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,366 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 225,059 shares to 7,067 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,224 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).