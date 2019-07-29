As Ametek New (AME) Stock Price Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lifted Stake; Concorde Asset Management Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Increased by $310,716

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 8,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,719 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 8,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 742,945 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $228.33. About 546,513 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,966 shares to 47,103 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 54,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,151 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 113 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1.37M shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 1.17% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 374,530 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,282 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3.10 million shares. Btim stated it has 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 600 shares. Jlb invested in 1.81% or 103,213 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.03% or 15,589 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 6.61 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications holds 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 7,579 shares. Snyder Cap Management Lp accumulated 253,210 shares.