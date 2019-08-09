As Ametek New (AME) Shares Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Raised by $1.40 Million Its Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 68.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,865 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 24,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 673,519 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,271 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,826 shares to 260,409 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

