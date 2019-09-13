As Ametek New (AME) Shares Rose, Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Holding by $986,670; Capital Innovations Stake in United States Stl New (X) Decreased by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 10,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 62,874 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 73,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 222,278 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 5.48 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,096 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 2,250 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 84,046 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 34,077 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 210,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mendel Money Mngmt has 2.61% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 30,073 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.58 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Lc accumulated 0% or 2,654 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 22,970 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs, Arizona-based fund reported 39,544 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has 107,910 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,453 shares to 20,850 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 16,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP) by 80,923 shares to 83,833 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.