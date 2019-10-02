As Ametek New (AME) Market Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Boosted Holding by $2.28 Million; Spark Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) by $1.91 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 25,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 67,154 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.90 million shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 136,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 809,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 673,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 2.81 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 30,900 shares to 10,200 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 71,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,300 shares, and cut its stake in Msg Network Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.