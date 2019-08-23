As Ametek New (AME) Market Valuation Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Boosted Position by $1.40 Million; Mosaic Co. (MOS) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Its Holding by $612,225

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 68.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,865 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 24,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 694,290 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 4.94M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mosaic (MOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 28,064 shares. 114,832 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. Prudential Inc invested in 0.11% or 2.45M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 92,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Llp has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 66 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 31,603 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 32,300 shares. Nomura Inc reported 13,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 185,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. $50,022 worth of stock was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares to 89,496 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,380 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).