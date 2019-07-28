As Ametek (AME) Stock Rose, Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Increased Its Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 35,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, up from 218,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 1.50 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 565.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 58,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 10,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0.47% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 5,135 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.03% or 6,800 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 102,987 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 452,368 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 62,727 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,404 shares. Gagnon Secs reported 5,163 shares. New York-based Firefly Value LP has invested 5.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 264,413 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 0.97% or 28,674 shares. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 4.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Insight 2811 invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,055 shares to 25,915 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 12,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,591 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 14,628 shares to 150,598 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 86,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.