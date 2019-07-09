As Ametek (AME) Shares Rose, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $345,220; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $3.11 Million; Share Value Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.59M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 1.02M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 374,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont, California-based fund reported 671,096 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 12,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares stake. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 2,964 shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 1.2% or 322,143 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Co has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wafra Inc accumulated 125,110 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 21,185 shares. Nomura owns 73,049 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,119 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,600 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 7,297 shares. 112,800 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.67M for 21.99 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 266,100 shares to 638,100 shares, valued at $141.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).