As Ametek (AME) Share Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut by $6.27 Million Its Position; Ejf Capital Increases Stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 25,547 shares traded or 67.80% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 76,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,576 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.11M, down from 379,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.07M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel reported 15,364 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.12% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 9,950 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.49% or 55,869 shares. Piedmont Invest stated it has 89,756 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 145,500 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp owns 632,761 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,282 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 11,496 shares. Johnson Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.09M shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 15,589 shares. Nomura owns 0.08% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 221,900 shares. 5,000 are held by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 153,910 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $34.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:BIO) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,986 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

