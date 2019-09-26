As Ametek (AME) Market Value Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped by $1.72 Million Its Position; Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Stake Maintained by 1St Source Bank

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 19,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 62,927 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 43,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 724,808 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME)

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 576,232 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

