As Amern Elec Pwr (AEP) Valuation Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increased Holding by $5.10 Million; Confluence Investment Management Increased Its Position in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by $350,012 as Stock Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 39,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 37,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $151.05. About 66,198 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 61,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.21 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amern Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.58M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 921,650 shares to 192,101 shares, valued at $26.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Bdc Income Etf by 184,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW).