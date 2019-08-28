As Amerisourcebergen Ord (ABC) Stock Price Rose, Everence Capital Management Lifted by $443,427 Its Holding; Zebra Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI)

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Ord (ABC) by 123.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 5,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 10,170 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 4,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 1.81M shares traded or 35.40% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 1.31 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Cl B Ord (NYSE:NKE) by 5,559 shares to 23,737 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Ord (NYSE:DOV) by 3,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,094 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Ord (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.