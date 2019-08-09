As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Valuation Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Lowered Holding by $342,070; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $15.80 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 575,266 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 210,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 789,783 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49M, up from 579,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 1.08 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 117,519 shares to 118,319 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,872 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 369,346 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $64.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 81,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,660 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).