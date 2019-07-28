As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Position; Fil LTD Trimmed Its Teradata Del (TDC) Position by $38.18 Million; Share Price Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 694,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 694,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 414,118 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 5,729 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 22,129 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,767 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 69,219 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 173,289 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership invested in 29,343 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 54,740 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 60,899 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 46,861 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 17,718 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 408,523 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.14% or 44,745 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TDC’s profit will be $19.91M for 53.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 12.77 million shares to 33.18 million shares, valued at $454.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 113,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,705 shares to 24,322 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).