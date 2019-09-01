As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stock Rose, Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $342,070; Estabrook Capital Management Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Upped by $270.01 Million

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.04M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 83,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34B, up from 81,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 323 shares to 26,678 shares, valued at $6.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp Dshs 1/400 Pfd by 750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,125 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).