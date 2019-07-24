As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shares Declined, Greatmark Investment Partners Trimmed Holding by $342,070; Union Pac Com (UNP) Position Maintained by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 648,686 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $343.52 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

