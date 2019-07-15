As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding by $342,070; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted by $5.09 Million Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.65. About 178,664 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 46,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.28M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 523,991 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stanley Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 71,430 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Markston Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.8% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,209 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fjarde Ap reported 234,420 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 518,029 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Swedbank reported 980,810 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 14,308 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.78M shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valley Advisers holds 772 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:KT) by 174,147 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $56.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,295 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares to 138,015 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 7,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

