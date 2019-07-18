As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Share Price Declined, Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Position by $342,070; Shufro Rose & Co Continues to Hold Position in Goldfield (GV)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 23,807 shares traded. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 42.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 05/03/2018 USGS: M 0.0 – 58km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.2 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.4 – 56km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 62km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.8 – 63km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company's stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.96M shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.19 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares to 12,345 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 7,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,880 shares to 7,961 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,698 shares, and cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold GV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has 1.18M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 1.94 million shares. One Trading Lp invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). State Street accumulated 0% or 36,419 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co owns 89,500 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 85,138 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). St Johns Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corporation owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 425 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 23,790 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 374,580 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50 shares.