As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Market Value Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Its Position by $342,070; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Increased Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE ANNOUNCES GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2017 IN EMAILED STMT; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Talks U.S. and China Relations (Video); 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,021 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).