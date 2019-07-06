As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Market Valuation Declined, Greatmark Investment Partners Lowered by $342,070 Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Position by $7.03 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 28,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,913 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 79,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 584,656 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares to 12,345 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 7,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48 million for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. 11,500 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.08M. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt reported 24,798 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks stated it has 26,089 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 223,189 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 2,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scholtz & Com Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,061 shares. Mad River Investors accumulated 1,350 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 120 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd owns 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,326 shares. Boston Private Wealth has 0.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 52,952 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 874,220 shares. 946,540 are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset owns 781,610 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 17.79 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.