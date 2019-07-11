As Amerisourcebergen Co (ABC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Lowered Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Capital Counsel Increased Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.58M, up from 766,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 796,224 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Co (ABC) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 42,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 733,038 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.29 million, down from 775,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.70 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 103,378 shares to 418,310 shares, valued at $76.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 39,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $344.62M for 13.91 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP Research Institute Sets International Benchmark for Employee Engagement with its 19-Country Global Study of Engagement – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ADP Research Institute to Gather Leading US Economists for State of the Labor Market Summit 2019 at the Harvard Club of New York City – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “S&P 500, Dow trade at records in early action as Wall Street digests a weak ADP jobs report – MarketWatch” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 210,015 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 50,760 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.22% or 84,749 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes holds 285,330 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 22,380 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hl Fincl Limited stated it has 104,410 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.08% stake. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 107,176 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Of Virginia Va has 88,901 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.62% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio.