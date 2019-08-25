As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Prudential Financial Cut by $1.82 Million Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Garde Capital Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 152,998 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 176,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 951,189 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 69,656 shares to 307,958 shares, valued at $23.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

