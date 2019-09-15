As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Holding by $4.51 Million; Creative Planning Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $31.05 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 37867% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 189,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 189,835 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.18 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.23M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sideways-Trading Nvidia Stock Presents A Golden Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Twilio and Nvidia – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Recovery Draws A Crowd, But Better Ones Are Out There – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co, California-based fund reported 55,589 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Communications invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 240,049 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4.71 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,427 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,696 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The New York-based Bamco has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grp Inc One Trading LP owns 111 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 30 shares. Legacy Private holds 0.13% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,086 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 1.11 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 5,160 shares to 9,840 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,390 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 837,740 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 215,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 952,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).