As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose, Citigroup Has Increased Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding Maintained by Canyon Capital Advisors Llc

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 19,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 123,110 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 33,161 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 506,509 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43M shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 3,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 167 shares. Hodges holds 0.33% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,460 shares. Mirae Asset Glob owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,743 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Assets Investment Limited invested in 0.04% or 30,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 1,479 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,115 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,342 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Segantii Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.31% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 363,075 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 366,516 shares in its portfolio.

