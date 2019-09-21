As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Price Rose, Smead Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $10.50 Million; Tesla In (Put) (TSLA) Stock Value Rose While Ubs Oconnor Has Lifted Position by $2.88 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Tesla In (Put) (TSLA) by 243.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 91,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 billion, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 28/03/2018 – The price on Tesla’s eight-year junk bond, which matures in 2025, fell to its lowest since it was issued in August. It hit 90.8 cents late Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the Moody’s announcement, according to IHS Markit; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief executive asks Trump for ‘fair outcome’ on China trade; 17/03/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – TESLA WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB; 15/05/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO LOSE TWO LEADERS AT ENERGY UNIT; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT HAS SENT INVESTIGATION TEAM TO LOOK INTO UTAH TESLA CRASH; 30/03/2018 – TESLA COMPONENT IN RECALL CAME FROM GERMANY’S BOSCH: MAGAZINE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 30/04/2018 – Hyperloop is a super-fast ground transport method first envisioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, which promises to be faster than air travel but also cheaper

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40 million, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 52.91% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE) by 25,300 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $2.62 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney W (NYSE:DIS) by 686,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,791 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Sto.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,783 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 13,560 shares. 30,081 are held by Gulf Bancshares (Uk). 116,530 are owned by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Acg Wealth holds 0.07% or 2,268 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 368 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 23,972 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Texas-based Next Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 298 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Smithfield has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2.

