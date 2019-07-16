As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Price Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Its Position by $123.05 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted by $693,977 Its Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 6.72 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.42 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 801,577 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37 million shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286,157 are held by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 715,887 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 0.04% stake. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,410 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Colrain Cap Lc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Llc stated it has 13,390 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,719 shares. Wedgewood Prns Inc stated it has 33,375 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 201,207 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% or 4,975 shares in its portfolio. 6,175 were reported by Tributary Capital Ltd Llc. Putnam Invs Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares to 73,958 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,929 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

