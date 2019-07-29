As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Boosted by $1.19 Million Its Stake; As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Market Value Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Raised Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,131 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 321,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 4,184 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 2.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES-U.S. COURT ADOPTED MAGISTRATE JUDGE BURKE’S REPORT & RECOMMENDATION TO GRANT MOTION OF CO TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,520 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, up from 101,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 723,390 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 40,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,639 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,627 shares. Moreover, Rhenman & Prns Asset Mgmt has 0.72% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd invested in 0.62% or 6.56M shares. Partner Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 8,114 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Bank Of Mellon stated it has 224,698 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 315,162 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 696,985 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.55 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.08M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Hound Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.15% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Northern Corp invested in 664,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

