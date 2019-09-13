As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted by $85.08 Million Its Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Kla (KLAC) Holding by $2.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 27,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.16M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.72. About 1.12 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.86M, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 789,249 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KLA Joins Automotive Electronics Council – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vishay Expands Passive Component Offerings With New Resistors – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $354.84M for 17.13 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.54M shares to 6.80 million shares, valued at $112.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 15,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Needham Invest Limited Liability owns 26,250 shares. 1,639 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Bowling Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,206 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 167,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,580 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Llc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 602,351 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Meritage holds 0.51% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 42,584 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sei holds 64,782 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.2% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,900 shares. Wright Investors Inc reported 2,358 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hills Savings Bank And Trust reported 0.43% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 30 shares. Cibc World has 41,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 205,255 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $137.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 91,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,884 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).