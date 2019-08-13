As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.98 Million; As Universal Display (OLED) Share Value Rose, Qci Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 788,733 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 371,277 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $27.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Best-Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of July – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s tech firms to post slower June-quarter growth on sagging demand – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of OLED August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160 are owned by Manchester Limited Company. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 16,862 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 204 shares. Sfmg Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Pnc Fincl Service Grp owns 6,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton accumulated 1,223 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 254,443 shares. 2,007 were accumulated by Capwealth Ltd Com. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 202,330 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Riverhead Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co has 180,238 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 150 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 400 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp by 118,275 shares to 151,675 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).