As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $322,926; Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.08 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 221,604 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 711,791 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset holds 0.11% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 64,500 shares. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 8,525 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 9,345 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 221,305 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. 11,126 are held by Amer Registered Invest Advisor. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 460,492 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 141,908 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 109,445 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 18,424 shares. 6,209 are owned by Amp Capital Limited. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 412,270 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 2,694 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 100,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $49.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

