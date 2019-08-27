As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Value Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $33.93 Million; Intersect Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Stock Price Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 429,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.11M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 1.11 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.53. About 3.04M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,629 shares to 18.91M shares, valued at $404.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 225,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.