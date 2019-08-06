As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Rose, Boston Partners Has Raised Stake by $127.68 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $767,468; Shares Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 29,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 308,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, down from 338,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 4.31 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 222.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.32M, up from 726,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.34M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $133.72M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

