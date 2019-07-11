As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Declined, Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $33.93 Million; Exane Derivatives Has Lowered Its Accenture Cl.A (ACN) Position by $21.29 Million as Shares Rose

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Accenture Cl.A (ACN) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,486 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50M, down from 1,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Accenture Cl.A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $191.71. About 1.20 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 429,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.11 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 1.51M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Indon (EIDO) by 61,278 shares to 440,731 shares, valued at $11.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 42,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $344.61M for 13.78 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.