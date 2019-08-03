As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Holding by $5.10 Million; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by $1.01 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 64,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 149,391 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 84,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 153.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 15,645 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 886,093 shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Affiliated Managers Group Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 100,484 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 53,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,479 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 17,640 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 75 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.01% or 9,311 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Regal Ltd Liability Com owns 14,091 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 676 shares. Bruni J V Com Com has 276,323 shares. 2,006 are owned by Fdx Inc. Ameriprise Fincl reported 33,739 shares. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 8,565 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,761 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 129,120 shares to 86,450 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 34,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,071 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).