As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose, Dsc Advisors LP Increased by $1.58 Million Its Position; As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Shares Declined, Palisade Capital Management Boosted by $2.71 Million Its Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 159,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 963,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 1.76M shares traded or 43.30% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 766,950 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98M shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 63,386 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 590,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Lc holds 0.06% or 61,600 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One has 342,041 shares. 594,238 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset. Hsbc Plc owns 200,845 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,933 are held by Jane Street Group Inc. California Public Employees Retirement owns 488,637 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 17,688 shares. 67,875 are held by Systematic Fincl Management L P. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 14,600 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 204,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.16% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).