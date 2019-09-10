As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose, Denali Advisors Boosted by $3.28 Million Its Holding; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose While Private Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1064.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 45,400 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 868,010 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 17,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 12,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 948,308 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 57,300 shares to 325,200 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,300 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares to 29,999 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,532 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 0.04% or 7,250 shares. Navellier & Associate Inc holds 0.06% or 3,623 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Service accumulated 298 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 111,837 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Legal And General Group Pcl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2.23M shares. Farmers Tru has 9,545 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 88,254 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited stated it has 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Horan Cap Mgmt holds 4,025 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited invested 7.58% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Everett Harris & Co Ca owns 33,170 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Peoples holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 80 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 469,173 shares.