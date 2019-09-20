As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by $685,790

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 32,403 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 39,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 135,674 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 187,824 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01M, up from 161,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares to 50,279 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,744 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:MAA) by 4,300 shares to 119,831 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 59,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (NYSE:HTA).