As Amerisafe (AMSF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Position; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 720,569 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 354,862 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, down from 361,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 114,977 shares traded or 61.65% up from the average. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,806 shares to 184,941 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 9,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,731 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Communication Of Vermont accumulated 0.03% or 3,740 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc accumulated 29,685 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 180,312 shares. Kames Capital Plc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 2,800 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 349,275 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer reported 75 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 56 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Guardian Tru stated it has 0.91% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). National Asset Management Inc owns 5,896 shares. 145,601 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 1.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3.02 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.13% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 115,225 shares.

