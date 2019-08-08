As Amerisafe (AMSF) Share Value Rose, Cortina Asset Management Raised Stake; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Value Declined, Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Position

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 59,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 132,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 72,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 2.01M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 37,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 125,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 88,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 65,267 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27,490 shares to 80,834 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 23,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amerisafe (AMSF) Hits New 52-Week High on Core Strengths – Analyst Blog – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2015, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in Store for Discover Financial (DFS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amerisafe (AMSF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Omaha National Insurance Company Adds Dennis Chookaszian, Geoff Banta to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Grp reported 14,455 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 4,700 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company owns 40 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 9,520 shares in its portfolio. 19,954 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 96,826 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 283,599 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 9,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 4,852 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Invesco holds 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) or 311,983 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,379 shares to 164,194 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,212 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 23,658 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 124,072 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 18,955 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 850,911 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Paloma Prns Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stephens Ar accumulated 28,755 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0.02% or 73,848 shares. Tcw Incorporated holds 0.23% or 861,781 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 58,460 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Personal holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 1,316 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 805,956 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 5 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Curaleaf Makes a Pot Deal; Conagra Takes on Beyond Meat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock.