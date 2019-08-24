As Amerisafe (AMSF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder S&T Bank Trimmed Its Position by $348,808; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $6.52 Million; Market Valuation Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 138,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 144,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 62,011 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

