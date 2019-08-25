As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Rose, Jcsd Capital Raised by $1.16 Million Its Position; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $1.09 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 330,586 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, up from 120,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71 million shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams owns 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,764 shares. Stone Run Capital Lc invested in 2.55% or 75,586 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lowe Brockenbrough reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Commonwealth National Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 88,137 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri holds 0.4% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 13,309 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0.51% or 32,595 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 200 are owned by Horrell Capital Management. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated accumulated 1.25% or 134,566 shares. Davenport Ltd Co invested in 36,781 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 87,683 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.4% stake. Chevy Chase Trust has 526,466 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 18,560 shares to 108,239 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 140,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,210 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 31,266 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 382,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 11,287 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc owns 301,279 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp holds 9,716 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 554,773 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc has invested 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 64,911 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 33,618 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 55,029 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 34,579 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc owns 11,056 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

