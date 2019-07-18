As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Declined, Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As Kroger Co (KR) Share Price Declined, Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 73,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29B market cap company. It closed at $21.64 lastly. It is down 1.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 117,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 682,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 222,504 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 292,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. 500 shares were bought by Bowen William I. Jr., worth $18,345 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 8,819 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,870 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 233,993 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.37M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 963 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 3,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jcsd Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 179,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 75 shares. 45,689 are held by Parametric Port Limited Liability. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Sei Invs reported 8,487 shares.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.11M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 42,911 shares. Amp Investors reported 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 26,150 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Diligent Investors Ltd Com accumulated 17,854 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 11,619 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 425,006 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 98,854 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bartlett Limited Liability Corp holds 50,369 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 11,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 263,370 shares. Tobam reported 1.57% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Management Group invested 0.76% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:EOG) by 3,501 shares to 1,629 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,286 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).