As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Share Price Rose, Maltese Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 20,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 605,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, up from 585,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 447,956 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.83 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.38M shares to 13,012 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.84M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) by 22,048 shares to 282,762 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (Call) (NYSE:BANC) by 507,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

