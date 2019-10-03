As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Raised Its Position; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Valuation Rose, Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Trimmed by $551,738 Its Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 21,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 641,564 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 88,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 657,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75 million, up from 568,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 108,336 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt accumulated 54,983 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 114 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 0% or 6,539 shares. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has 142,680 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 4,514 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 147,577 shares. State Street reported 0.1% stake. King Luther Capital Management reported 1.22 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 16,852 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.15% or 220,600 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc holds 63,297 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Bankshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 198,477 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,312 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 145,871 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 11.66 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,422 shares to 4,130 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.