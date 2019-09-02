As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Value Rose, Polaris Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $686,800; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Its Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 13,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 204,091 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 217,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 144,040 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 370,123 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 6,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 231 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Montag A holds 0.04% or 13,121 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 12,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,154 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,074 are held by Natixis. 137,253 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 61,954 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 963 shares. Moreover, Ameritas has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Boston Prtnrs reported 92,453 shares. 1,643 were reported by Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated. Brown Advisory reported 11,728 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 13,400 shares to 770,758 shares, valued at $40.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 278,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.42M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 62,529 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 35,100 shares. Old Point And Fin Svcs N A stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 25,187 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 88,186 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.73% or 182,432 shares. 321,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 43,448 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.13 million shares. Amica Retiree holds 2,338 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 11.74M shares. 292,995 were accumulated by Amp Cap. Washington Tru Bank reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 74,095 shares.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.55M for 28.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 15,999 shares to 449,842 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 305,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).