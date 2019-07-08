As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $4.21 Million; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Value Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered by $815,000 Its Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $185.01. About 484,686 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 123,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 51,856 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 83,289 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 124,708 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 156,532 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,787 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 510,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 13,694 shares. 9,154 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 2,468 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 0.26% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Castine Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 26,101 shares. Jacobs Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 682,786 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp and Fidelity Southern Corporation Shareholders Approve Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2019 : ABBV, NEE, CL, APD, ERIC, DHI, LEA, HRC, IBKC, NEP, ABCB, ESXB – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Small Business, Big Investment Stock Basket – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,345 activity. Shares for $30,000 were bought by McCague Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.08 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 52.56 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 40,114 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 1.01% or 241,036 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 350 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 40 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 134,283 shares. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De holds 85,900 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fagan Inc holds 0.6% or 8,560 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 65,192 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 36,091 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 40,631 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.18% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 450,039 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $334.59 million activity.