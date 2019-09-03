As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut by $15.81 Million Its Holding; As Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Upped Its Holding by $562,352

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 96.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 465,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 15,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, down from 480,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 49,996 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 438,657 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 510,156 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,468 shares. Castine Cap Ltd invested in 0.28% or 26,101 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication reported 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Smithfield Trust accumulated 3,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 257,681 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 27,651 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,906 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 10,102 shares. Maltese reported 605,807 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 32,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $66.62 million for 8.73 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.