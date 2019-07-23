As Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Valuation Declined, Jcsd Capital Has Raised Holding by $1.16 Million; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Cut Its Stake by $844,800

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.3. About 3.72M shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 253,550 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,540 shares. 12,814 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com. Nwq Investment Com Ltd Llc invested in 1.22% or 1.64M shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 49,867 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). First Republic Management invested in 0% or 8,433 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 34,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,149 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 124,708 shares. Moreover, Maltese Limited Liability Company has 1.59% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jacobs Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 4.64% or 682,786 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 65,526 shares.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares to 266,144 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $48,345 activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $30,000 was made by McCague Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.02% stake. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP owns 1.60M shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 27,464 shares. World Invsts has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Capital Glob Invsts invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Montecito Bank & Trust & has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 757 shares. North Star Asset Inc invested 1.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 25,261 shares. First Business Serv reported 101,152 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 283,035 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc reported 173,084 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,947 shares to 116,621 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,260 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).